MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting in the search for a missing sailboater.

Authorities said the last time they had contact with the 61-year-old man was at 9:40 p.m. Saturday, after the boat was found on the bank of Camp Lacupolis with the lights on and the motor running.

They searched for him all Sunday to no avail, and resumed the search at 8 a.m. Monday.

The man was not identified by name, but the sheriff’s office said he was from Pepin, Wis. He was said to be on the boat alone.

