MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 49-year-old Maple Grove man faces charges for allegedly stealing thousands of drugs while working as a pharmacist.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Jeffrey Grothaus is charged with four counts of theft by swindle, accused of stealing 20,000 pills of five different drugs between May 1, 2015 and Aug. 2, 2016.

Grothaus allegedly stole the pills from two pharmacies: Carlson Pharmacy in Minnetonka and Wayzata Pharmacy in Wayzata.

Surveillance video allegedly caught Grothaus making “adjustments” in the computer systems, and was seen taking the pills, putting them in his pocket and later putting them in his work locker.

On Nov. 4 2016, Grothaus admitted to stealing drugs beginning in June or July of 2012. He said he stole mostly Zolpidem and Tramadol — all for his personal use.

“The opioid crisis has opened everyone’s eyes to the abuse of prescription medications,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. “While Mr. Grothaus says he used the stolen pills for his own addiction, we cannot have these powerful drugs leaking out into the community, which is why we are prosecuting a pharmacist. In a separate civil court, we are suing the manufacturers and distributors of opioids for flooding the market as well.”

Grothaus will make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.