MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Princeton are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 46-year-old woman.

According to police, Tanis Larson, of Princeton, was last seen at her residence on Saturday, April 28 at 2 p.m. Her family went to a movie, and when they returned at 7 p.m. she was gone.

Larson left on foot and did not take any belongings.

Larson has not been seen or heard from since and authorities are concerned for her welfare. She has a disability that may affect her balance and causes her to walk with a limp.

Police say she’s extremely religious and may seek out churches.

She’s described as 5-foot-7, 240 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt with Bob Marley on it and black sweat pants. She may not be wearing shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Mille Lacs County Dispatch at 1-888-860-8250, the Princeton PD, or dial 911.