ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul street could be closed for weeks after a rock slide caused slabs of limestone to crash onto the roadway.

It happened Saturday around 3:30 p.m., leaving Wabasha Street closed indefinitely between Plato Boulevard and Cesar Chavez Street.

No one was hurt in the rock slide, and no private property was damaged.

“I can’t believe it,” said St. Paul resident Georgia Sherman. “I’ve lived in the neighborhood in 40 years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

A team of investigators from St. Paul Public Works was carefully examining the bluff Monday with the help of outside experts.

They are looking over the stability of the slope before beginning any type of clean up or repair.

Neighbors say there used to be steps built into the bluff.

“This would be more unstable, because they had the big long staircase that went up,” said St. Paul resident Judy Daniel. “It went up a 100 steps, I think.”

She lives in one of the houses at the top of the bluff, right along the edge.

“These bluffs have been here a long time,” she said. “I’m not too worried about it.”

Daniel says she’s seen rock slides here in the past, but this one seems more serious.

She remains hopeful the city will be able to find a safe solution.

Others are not so sure.

“I don’t know how the city is going to go up against Mother Nature, but good luck,” Sherman said.

St. Paul Public Works officials are asking the public to stay away from the area.