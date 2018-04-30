MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A flurry of specially-crafted new beers from Surly will be hitting Minnesota liquor stores over the next few months.

The popular Twin Cities brewery announced Monday their BC Small Batch series, a monthly release of 4-pack tallboys Surly said is intended to celebrate and highlight their original Brooklyn Center brewery.

The first beer in the batch, Inside the Upside Down, will hit liquor stores this week and be served at Surly’s Beer Hall starting May 9. The imperial kettle sour with a moniker inspired by “Stranger Things” is brewed with strawberry puree and whole raspberries.

Only 60 barrels of Inside the Upside Down will be brewed and it will only be distributed in Minnesota and North Dakota. Surly said future monthly releases will be capped at 120 barrels and be served in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Chicago.

Here’s the full list of BC Small Batch releases, per Surly:

Inside the Upside Down–imperial kettle sour ale with strawberry and raspberry.

Zest Crazed–American pale ale with grapefruit and lemon.

Stunner–tropical session ale.

Frisson—Champagne-inspired black currant lager. A Beer Hall favorite.

3DH–triple IPA.

Damien–American black ale.

Furious Black—black IPA.

…and a stout to be named later

Tours of the Brooklyn Center brewery will be free every Friday in May, Surly said.