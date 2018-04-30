Filed Under:Bloomington

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Bloomington say vandals slashed tires on more than a dozen cars Sunday.

It happened sometime in the early morning hours in the area of 8680 Old Cedar Road. Police say they have some security video related to the incident and are following leads.

Bloomington Police Department Deputy Chief Hartley said the vandals “appear young” in the footage and are likely juveniles. School resource officers are trying to figure out who the culprits are before releasing the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomington Police at 952-563-4900.

