MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anyone who flies regularly probably has a few pet peeves when it comes to their fellow passengers.

Apparently, at the top of the list for the most passengers is being seated either in front of or behind a seat-kicker or bumper.

Expedia released the results of its 2018 “Airplane and Hotel Etiquette Study,” and that was the most-cited bit of bad behavior.

Next in line: bad body odor, followed by inattentive parents.

Also ranking high on the survey were personal space violators and people who are too noisy.

“Whether you’ve been on one vacation or 100, you’ve likely experienced some form of annoying behavior while traveling,” Expedia’s Nisreene Atassi said.

Another flight behavior cited as being a violation of etiquette for most air travelers is the removal of socks and shoes.

