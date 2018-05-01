Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify two individuals who may be connected to tire slashing incidents in Bloomington.
The Bloomington Police Department says the incidents happened on Sunday in the area of 8680 Old Cedar Road. Authorities say tires on more than 30 cars were slashed.
Authorities released surveillance footage Tuesday. Anyone who can identify the two pictured or who might have information about the incident should contact the Bloomington Police Department at (952) 563-4900.
Um ….. how about starting at the school the idiot is wearing on his sweatshirt.