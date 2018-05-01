20 Great Gifts For Star Trek Fans Here are 20 Star Trek-themed gifts, each of which cost under $25, which are sure to make your Trekkie, Trekker or more casual Star Trek fan smile.

Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo In MinnesotaCinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, is a celebration of Mexican culture. And the festivities are lively throughout Minnesota! Here are some of the best ways to soak up the sights, sounds and delicious food and drink of Mexico on May 5th.