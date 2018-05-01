CBS Local — Looking to travel this summer and take some great pictures? A hotel chain is looking to pay one lucky traveler $10,000 to be their “sun-tern” for a month and take as many sun-drenched photos as they can.

The Details:

Days Inn by Wyndham is hiring one person to travel the U.S. to take pictures for a month

The summer internship pays a stipend of $10,000 with travel expenses covered

The pictures will be featured on the Days Inn website and social media accounts

Days Inn by Wyndham says they are looking to interview “thrill-seeking, soul-searching internship hunters” for a month-long adventure across the United States. The Days Inn Summer “Sun-tern” will reportedly be the company’s photographer in America’s sunniest cities, posting inspiring pictures to the Days Inn website and social media accounts.

“The Summer Sun-ternship is all about living that carpe diem life, adventuring across the country and experiencing daybreak, the golden hour, and dusk through a new lens – plus stocking up on awesome work perks,” Days Inn senior vice president Patrick Breen said in a press release. The hotel group added that it’s looking to feature the winner’s sun-themed art in 1,500 hotels across the U.S.

The lucky photographer will have a $10,000 stipend, one month of travel expenses around the country paid for and Wyndham Rewards Diamond status at all of the chain’s hotels. The sun-tern will also get a “glowing recommendation” from the Wyndham Hotel Group’s executive vice president Barry Goldstein after their month-long trip.

Anyone who thinks they have the photography skills to land the internship has until May 20 to apply on the company website.