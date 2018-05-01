Walk For Animals: Help WCCO raise money for the Animal Humane Society! Call 800-542-9226 or click here.
Wright County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Wright County say two school buses were hit by gunfire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, it happened after 2 a.m. at the Stahlke Bus Service facility on County Line Road in Delano.

A man was gassing up his SUV at a nearby Holiday Station before the incident. When he left, he noticed a car with a broken headlight following him. When he turned into the Stahlke facility, someone fired several shots at his, leaving bullet holes and breaking windows. The broken glass left a small cut on the driver’s face.

Investigators say the gunfire hit a bus parked nearby, and one bullet went through a garage door and shattered the back window of another bus inside.

delano bus shot Delano School Buses Hit By Gunfire, Leaving Bullet Holes, Broken Glass

(credit: CBS)

Deputies say they recovered four bullet casings on the roadway. They’re still processing the scene Sunday morning.

