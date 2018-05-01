MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s May Day, and with it comes a new season to the massively popular video game, Fortnite: Battle Royale.

If you’re a parent and are wondering: “What’s Fortnite”? Well, first, ask your child and they’ll most likely know.

After all, Fortnite has over 40 million players on multiple consoles, like Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC and even mobile. The game, which came out in fall of 2017, throws 100 people on one big map and the goal is simple: be the last person, or team, standing. It combines shooting and building mechanics.

To be fair, despite its cartoon-like appearance, the game isn’t only for children.

The all-ages game recently gained national – and international – recognition when popular hip hop musician Drake played with Twitch streamer Ninja. After Drake tweeted that he was playing, it broke the Twitch stream record with over 635,000 concurrent viewers.

Yes, that’s nearly two-thirds of a million people watching – at one time.

The game’s popularity stretches into the sports world, too, with Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl Anthony Towns being an avid player.





Now, the game is officially in Season 4 with a big change. A highly-anticipated meteor struck, leaving craters around the map. There are also some alien-related items added to the map, as well new character skins and new locations.

Season 4 starts now! Jump in and witness the aftermath of the impact.

4.0 Patch Notes: https://t.co/siqlV4Bfu6 pic.twitter.com/Zuqhlkmeco — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 1, 2018

It’s changes like this that keep the game fresh, and arguably more addicting. More and more parents are reporting that their children are so engrossed in the game, it’s affecting their family life.

It’s also driving some schools crazy, according to CBS 19.

The game is free, but you can pay for character skins, “emotes” and other items.