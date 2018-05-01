MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former U.S. Senator Al Franken will make his first public appearance Tuesday since his resignation.

After serving for nine years in the Senate, he resigned over sexual harassment allegations in January.

Franken’s speech is billed under the name “Lies and Lying Liars in 2018: Privacy, Competition and Russian Election Meddling.”

He will speak at the Privacy XChange Forum, a cyber-security and privacy convention which is in its sixth year.

Franken is no stranger to the topic.

During his time in Washington, he served as the Chair of the Senate subcommittee on Technology Privacy and the Law.

Franken’s speech will take place at 6:30 a.m. CST, and will be live-streamed on YouTube.