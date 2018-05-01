Walk For Animals: Help WCCO raise money for the Animal Humane Society! Call 800-542-9226 or click here.
Filed Under:Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a mysterious substance that was on some cash that caused a convenience store clerk’s hands to burn was actually a carbohydrate powder that prompted an allergic reaction.

The incident happened Monday at Pump 24 in northwestern Minnesota’s Mahnomen County. The clerk felt a burning sensation after taking cash from a customer. The sensation remained after a hand-washing, so the employee went to the hospital. Six others also were treated as a precution.

White Earth-Mahnomen County Emergency Manager Ed Snetsinger says the substance was a carbohydrate that caused an allergic reaction. He said it is not a cause for concern.

Sheriff Doug Krier described it as a harmless carbohydrate powder, which is a popular nutritional supplement.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch