ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Senate Republicans are proposing a modest income tax cut for all earners as a part of their bid to sync Minnesota’s tax code with the federal government.

Republicans in the Senate unveiled their tax proposal Tuesday, a day after the House passed its own bill. All eyes this legislative session are on the tax debate as lawmakers try to prevent incidental tax hikes and simplify next year’s tax filing period.

MN GOP Senators use emojis to illustrate why their tax cut plan is better than Dem Governor and House Republican plans. pic.twitter.com/quz07UaGLT — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) May 1, 2018

Dropping the tax rate on Minnesota’s first tax bracket from 5.35 percent to 5.1 percent would benefit virtually all earners. It would drop taxes on the first $26,000 of income for all single taxpayers.

Senate Taxes Committee Chair Sen. Roger Chamberlain says it means 82 percent of Minnesota residents would see a tax decrease.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)