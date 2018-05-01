Walk For Animals: Help WCCO raise money for the Animal Humane Society! Call 800-542-9226 or click here.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a one-day snap-shot study on opioid abuse.

They had officials interview all inmates in the county jail on December 6 and discovered that one in five of all the inmates had a history of opioid use or abuse.

“We need to get ahead of this crisis, it is the deadliest drug epidemic in our nation’s history,” Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek said. “We need to do more to prevent opioid abuse way before it begins.”

The sheriff also said that the number of opioid related deaths last year would likely have been much higher, as maybe 105 deaths higher, if it were not for anti-overdose drugs Nalaxone and Narcan being available to first-responders.

