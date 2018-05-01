MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A highway that takes people up north in the summer is getting a major facelift.

Highway 169 in Elk River is going to become a freeway.

The $157 million project is being funded by the Corridors of Commerce program.

The proposed project will have interchanges at four different places between Main Street and 197th Avenue.

The project will mean no stoplights from 101 in Rogers through 169 in Elk River.

But don’t get too excited, it will likely be another four years before the project will get started.