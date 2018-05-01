Spring is here and lakeside and golf course weather is quickly approaching! To bring in the new season, Madden’s is excited to announce their new restaurant Fairways. Here is their recipe for Jamaican Jerk Pork Tenderloin.

Ingredients

½ c soy sauce

1 med onion

Fresh thyme

6 scallions

8 garlic cloves

2 habanero peppers

1 knuckle of fresh ginger

½ t ground cloves

¼ t allspice

1 t salt

1 T sugar

1 t cinnamon

1 t black pepper

1-1/4 c lime juice

¼ c vegetable oil

Directions

In a blender add soy sauce, thyme, scallions, garlic, peppers and ginger and blend; add ground cloves, allspice, salt, sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, black pepper, lemon juice, blend well. Drizzle oil into blender until you have a smooth puree, and adjust seasons. Note: if using a food processor, add all dry ingredients first, blend until smooth and then add liquids, you can use less hot pepper if you prefer less spicy.

Apply a jerk herb rub to pork tenderloin, marinate for up to 24 hours

Grill 15 minutes, back, 15 minutes, 350 degrees

Remove from oven, drizzle with Jamaican Jerk Sauce,