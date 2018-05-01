Walk For Animals: Help WCCO raise money for the Animal Humane Society! Call 800-542-9226 or click here.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A report says a business conditions index for nine Midwest and Plains states has surged to its highest level in a dozen years.

The report released Tuesday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index hit 64.5 in April, compared with 62.1 in March. The February figure was 59.7.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says much of the recent manufacturing sector growth has been driven by exports.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

