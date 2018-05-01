MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Motorists traveling in and around Minneapolis may run into some significant road closures this weekend.

According to MnDOT, Interstate 94 will be closed between I-394 and I-35W on Friday night at 10 p.m. through Monday, May 7 at 5 a.m.

Additionally, Hennepin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue between Dunwoody Boulevard and Oak Grove Street – close to Loring Park – will be closed at the same time.

MnDOT says the closures are needed to repair and paint the pedestrian bridge over I-94 between the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and Loring Park.

Two additional weekends will be needed to complete the job, too. Those are scheduled for the May 11 and May 18 weekends.

MnDOT has set detours for the closures:

• For the eastbound I-94 detour from I-394, motorists can take northbound Highway 100, before the I-394/I-94 junction, to eastbound Interstate 694, to southbound I-35W and then to southbound Highway 280 to I-94.

• For the eastbound I-94 detour from I-694/I-94, motorists can take eastbound I-694, to southbound I-35W and then to southbound Hwy 280 to I-94.

• For the westbound I-94 detour, motorists can go northbound on Hwy 280, before the I-94/I-35W junction, to northbound I-35W and then to westbound I-694 to I-94.

• For the westbound I-94 detour from northbound I-35W, motorists can continue on northbound I-35W and then to westbound I-694 to I-94.

• For the westbound I-94 detour from southbound I-35W, motorists can take southbound I-35W, to westbound Highway 62, to northbound Highway 100, and then will need to go eastbound on I-694 to the East River Road exit loops to access westbound I-694 to I-94.

• For northbound Hennepin Avenue/Lyndale Avenue, motorists can go eastbound on Franklin Avenue to northbound First Avenue South and continue on Marquette Avenue, and then to take a left onto 11th Street South to Hennepin Avenue, or continue on 11th Street South and then take a left on Glenwood Avenue to Lyndale Avenue.

• For southbound Hennepin Avenue/Lyndale Avenue from I-94, motorist can take a left onto Hennepin Avenue, then a right on 12th Street South and then take a right onto LaSalle Avenue to westbound Franklin Avenue to Lyndale Avenue, or continue on Franklin Avenue to Hennepin Avenue.

For more on the construction and detours, click here.