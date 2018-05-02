MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With the help of generous, pet-loving viewers, WCCO-TV was able to raise more than $75,000 for the Animal Humane Society.

During a Tuesday phone bank, representatives from AHS made appearances on several WCCO newscasts – and brought along furry friends – to raise money for the organization’s annual Walk for Animals.

The walk is slated for Saturday at AHS’s Golden Valley location. Thousands of people plan to walk with their pets along Theodore Wirth Parkway.

The event is all about raising money for AHS and its quest to help homeless and neglected animals. The organization is seeking to raise $1 million – all of which will go towards helping pets – and they’re about halfway to their goal.

If you’d like to donate, there’s still time. Click here or call 1-800–542–9226.