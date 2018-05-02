MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Cottage Grove family safely escaped a fire at their home overnight.

Crews were called just after midnight to the home in the 7800 block of Irish Avenue. The fire chief says a family member in the basement heard the smoke alarm going off, and got the rest of the family out. They are staying elsewhere for now.

The fire chief says it started in the garage and spread into the attic of the home, causing heavy damage to the second floor. The cause is unclear, but the chief doesn’t believe it’s weather related.