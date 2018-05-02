MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of kids in Victoria remembered their sister and friend by trick or treating in May.

The kids knocked on doors earlier this week dressed in pink, asking for donations in memory of Maddison Mertz.

The 8 year old, who loved dressing up, died last May after a courageous battle with a brain tumor.

Maddison inspired the colorful twist on tradition. She loved to dress up any time of the year.

“Probably 10 times in the summer they would come and trick or treat, so we just thought this was a really fun way to honor her, honor her spirit, honor her ingenuity and honor her … love of fun and life,” said neighbor and organizer Jennifer Grauwels.

It was the right time to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer research. Maddison’s birthday is in May. It is Brain Tumor Awareness Month, and it is the month her courageous bout with cancer ended.

“We always remember her and … she’s always in our hearts even though she’s not by us,” said friend Addison Rice.

It was a way for Maddison’s young friends to do something meaningful in her name.

“We’re trick or treating for Maddison and people that are in the hospital that have brain cancer,” said friend Ava Bandriet.

“So they can find a cure for it,” said friend Emily Fenger.

Her parents feel the embrace of the community.

“Every single day, you know, up until, she was happy, and I always think about that,” said dad Zack Mertz. “It touches you every day, you think about it every day.”

Her parents said raising funds to help other kids would certainly make Maddison smile.

“She would be really proud,” said mom Lindsay Mertz.

There are a number of Victoria businesses that will have a pink donation bucket out through the month of May.

All of the money raised goes to benefit pediatric cancer research in Maddison’s name at the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. Click here to visit the Maddison Mertz’s Miracles Facebook page, and click here to to donate online.