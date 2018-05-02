MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man is facing attempted murder charges for shooting his wife in the back earlier this week and leaving her to bleed out on their bedroom floor.

Boon Mee Chang, 25, told police that he only called 911 after his son entered the room and saw his wounded mother, whom doctors say will likely be paralyzed for the rest of her life.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says that Chang is charged is one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault.

According to a criminal complaint, the shooting happened Monday at Chang’s home on Russell Avenue in north Minneapolis.

Responding officers found the victim on the bedroom floor, next to a broken window. Chang told police that a burglar shot his wife and jumped out the second-story window.

In the ambulance, however, the victim told officials that her husband shot her after he came home to find her texting another man.

She said Chang hit her and told her he was going to kill her for betraying him. The woman begged for her life and tried to flee through the window.

That’s when Chang shot her in the lower back, with the bullet lodging in her spinal cord.

The victim said Chang left her on the bedroom floor for several minutes, telling her he was going to shoot her again before calling 911.

In an interview with police, Chang said he didn’t call 911 for about a half-hour, adding that he only did so after his son saw his mother lying wounded on the floor.

Chang told police that he knew his wife wanted to divorce him and admitted to threatening her with a gun in the past.