Filed Under:2018 Minnesota Governor's Race, Mary Giuliani Stephens, Rep. Jeff Backer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mary Giuliani Stephens has picked a running mate in her run for governor.

The Republican mayor of Woodbury named Rep. Jeff Backer to her ticket on Wednesday. She’s the first GOP candidate to pick a lieutenant governor.

Backer is a two-term Republican lawmaker from Browns Valley in western Minnesota. The pair joked that his selection makes their ticket an “east to west” campaign.

Giuliani Stephens says her top priority was picking someone who represents rural Minnesota.

The pair is seeking the Republican party’s endorsement at the early June convention. Giuliani Stephens says she’ll abide by the party’s endorsement.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch