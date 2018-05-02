MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A small number of migrants from a caravan at the Mexican border that has angered President Trump is now beginning to enter the country.

U.S. customs officials have allowed 25 people to apply for asylum despite President Trump’s vow to stop them.

Now, their legal obstacles may just be beginning.

People escaping violence in other countries can seek asylum in the United States, like the migrants in this caravan. If they can show they are persecuted — because of race, religion, nationality, political beliefs or even domestic violence.

That hasn’t stopped President Trump from threatening to use force to stop them. Ordering National Guard troops to the border.

Revealing in this April 23 tweet that he directed federal officials to turn away the caravan.

“Despite the Democrat inspired laws on Sanctuary Cities and the Border being so bad and one sided, I have instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country. It is a disgrace. We are the only Country in the World so naive! WALL.”

Suggesting a government shutdown if Congress doesn’t approve a border wall.

“Are you watching that mess that’s going on right now? With the caravan coming up?” the President asked a crowd at a campaign rally April 28 in Michigan. “Are you watching this? And our laws are so weak!!!”

But here is the Reality: Nearly 200 migrants from the caravan at the U.S.-Mexican border are not trying to enter the U.S. illegally. They are following U.S. laws for asylum seekers, and their chances of getting asylum are small.

Here is what they face:

Applying for asylum takes years.

Migrants are processed into a detention facility.

Interviewed by Customs Agents.

Appear before an immigration judge.

Detained or released into the U.S.

The average wait time: 718 days.

The vast majority of caravan migrants who even make it to immigration court will be denied. In the last five years, the U.S. said no to almost eight out of every 10 asylum seekers from El Salvador (79 percent), Honduras (78 percent) and Guatemala (75 percent).

They’ll be sent back to Central America, which has the highest murder rates in the world.

Meanwhile, Federal Governor statistics reveal that illegal immigration is down, despite President Trump’s suggestions otherwise.

Since Trump became President, the number of illegal entries into the United States dropped sharply. The lowest recorded number since 1972.

The Border Patrol arrested 700,000 people in 2008, when George Bush was President. In 2016, Barack Obama’s last year, 409,000. And 304,000 in President Trump’s first year.

That’s Reality Check.

