MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Roseville man has been charged in the fatal stabbing death of a 19-year-old in South St. Paul last summer, according to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Anthony Cruz Hernandez is charged with second-degree murder without intent and first-degree aggravated robbery, both felonies, in connection to the death of Jordan David Paredes.

According to the criminal complaint, South St. Paul police officers were dispatched at 3:15 a.m. on August 2, 2017 to the report of a fight. When they arrived, they found Paredes lying unconscious on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the hospital from multiple stab wounds.

Officers were told at the time by witnesses that three people attacked two men. One of the men ran, but the other man, Paredes, was punched, stabbed and fell to the ground.

Officers were able to identify some of the individuals involved in the incident, and located a vehicle involved with blood matching the victim’s DNA.

However, the suspect was not identified until March 28, 2018. That’s when a witness told investigators that following this incident, Hernandez told him that he stabbed the victim and threw away the knife.

According to the complaint, the witness said he started looking online and saw a story on the homicide. When it was shown to Hernandez, his whole face changed, became pale and he said, “That was me.”

While talking with officers, Hernandez admitted to stabbing the victim and told police where he threw the knife afterwards, according to the complaint.

“This appears to be another senseless crime of violence which has claimed a life in our community,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said.

Backstrom expressed his sympathy to the family and friends to Jordan Paredes for their loss. He also thanked the South St. Paul Police Department for their investigation in this matter.

Hernandez made his first court appearance Wednesday where his bail was set at $750,000 without conditions and $150,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is set for May 22.

If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison on the murder charge and up to 20 years for the robbery charge.