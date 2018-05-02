A Southwest Airlines passenger jet makes its final approach to Tampa International Airport May 23, 2008, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in Cleveland after one of its windows cracked.

There were no reports of injuries after Flight 957 landed safely on Wednesday morning.

Dallas-based Southwest says that the plane diverted to Cleveland for a maintenance review after the issue on one of the multiple layers of window pane.

The emergency landing comes two weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine explosion and a blown out window.

A woman who was partly sucked out of that window was killed.

