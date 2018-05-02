By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:K9 Officers, Local TV, Mary McGuire, St. Paul, St. Paul Police Department
(credit: St. Paul Police Department)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — You can typically see police officers and their canine partners fighting crime on the streets of St. Paul. On Wednesday morning at Children’s Hospital, one special team was on a very different mission.

For most of the year, St. Paul police officer Jay Curiel and canine officer Havoc work to catch criminals, locate lost children or sniff out narcotics.

Once a month, both take time out of their routine to visit patients at Children’s Hospital.

Whether a child is suffering from an infection or recovering from a surgery, Havoc has been able to snuggle his way into many of their hearts.

“A dog doesn’t judge. Dogs are here for companionship and to listen,” Curiel said.

The visits also allow officers to connect with the community at a time when relationships can be strained.

St. Paul police has one of the largest canine units in the country. They have a canine officer on duty 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

capture St. Paul Police K9 Makes Special Visit To Childrens Hospital

(credit: St. Paul Police Department)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch