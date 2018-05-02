MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 46-year-old Oakdale man is accused of burglarizing a café and a liquor store on the same day late last month, according to charges filed in Ramsey County Court.

Jeffrey Joseph Krieger was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree burglary in connection with the incidents, which happened April 28 in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Lake.

According to the charges, White Bear Lake police officers were sent to Keys Café at 2208 Fourth Street on a report of a theft. An employee told officers money had been stolen from a cash register and file cabinet.

Surveillance video from the day shows Krieger eating there that day with another person. At about 12:15 p.m., the other person, identified as Corey Rosillo, opened a front cash register when employees weren’t around and stole $200 out of it. The two later went to a back office area where they opened doors. Krieger went into the office while Rosillo acted as a lookout. Krieger then used bolt cutters to cut locks off a file cabinet and stole cash form envelopes inside. The two then left the café.

Law enforcement and the general public later identified Krieger as one of the two suspects.

Investigators determined Krieger was a suspect in several thefts and burglaries throughout Minnesota. Krieger and Rosillo were determined to be involved in another incident at Gold Liquors on April 24. In that incident, Rosillo went to the front of the store an engaged a co-owner in conversation. Krieger then went to the back of the store and tried to open locked doors.

The complaint states the co-owner went to the back of the store to see what Krieger was doing. Rosillo tried to take the register from the cashier’s desk, but the co-owner head his commotion and came back to the front of the store. Krieger was in the back room for a short time before coming out to the front counter. Krieger told the store worker he and Rosillo weren’t together and said he had been looking for a bathroom.

The store worker said several drawers had been opened, but it didn’t appear anything had been stolen.

At the time of the incident, Krieger was out on bail after a similar burglary in Steele County back in February. Krieger has seven previous felony convictions.