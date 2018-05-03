MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is a typical hectic business day in Apple Valley with busy people trying to get to work.

And dropping the kids at day care is part of the morning routine.

The handoff at Dog Day Getaway is pretty much the same as it is with any “human” day care, as each parent trusts their little ones to the capable hands of another.

DDG staff fully understand the importance of their role, and that dogs are people, too.

There is the main play area for the general population, and there is a separate area for smaller, timid, or older dogs.

Needless to say, the staff grows pretty close to their clients, and so throughout the facility you will see pictures of current and past day care dogs on the walls, to keep their memories alive.

DDG also offers a self-serve dog washing facility and a large space that’s mainly used to give back to the community.

So, if it’s only for an hour or two, the whole day, or an extended stay, Dog Day Getaway seems to be — paws down — the best in Minnesota.