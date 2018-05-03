MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota say a 22-year-old man died Thursday morning after his pickup truck went off-road and into a reservoir.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. in East Gull Lake.

The driver, who was identified as a 22-year-old from Brainerd, failed to turn a Chevy Silverado off Gull Lake Dam road, went through an intersection and into Gull Lake Reservoir.

Responding officers found the man dead, inside the upside-down truck. His name is being withheld pending the notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation.