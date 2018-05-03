MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota baseball team will honor former pitcher Glen Perkins for his financial gift to the program’s indoor training facility.

Perkins will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Siebert Field before the Gophers host Indiana on Friday night. Prior to that, there will be a brief ceremony to dedicate the Glen Perkins Family Baseball Performance Center. The space opened two years ago onto the existing structure of the ballpark, with batting tunnels, a video review system and a team meeting room.

Perkins also donated toward the recently renovated Siebert Field, where pitched for two seasons until being drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 2004. He became a three-time All-Star closer for the club and announced his retirement from the major leagues earlier this year.

