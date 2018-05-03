MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials say horse owners should be on the lookout after a highly contagious disease is being reported in the Upper Midwest.

According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, officials in North and South Dakota recently confirmed cases of Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) in their states. The disease, Minnesota officials say, is potentially fatal and reportable.

The disease can be carried via horses, people, insects, trailers and equipment. The Board of Animal Health says any horse confirmed to have the disease has to be quarantined, tested and observed before being released.

Horse owners are encouraged to keep up vigorous sanitation standards. You can learn more on the Minnesota Board of Animal Health’s website.