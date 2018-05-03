MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No, ice augers won’t be needed for this year’s Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener.

On Thursday, officials declared ice-out for Green Lake in western Minnesota, where the annual fishing event with Minnesota politicians is slated to take place next week.

“The warm weather, wind, and rain all helped,” said Beth Fischer, the executive director of the Willmar Lakes Area Convention. “The prayers didn’t hurt either.”

Just 18 days ago, nearly 30 inches of ice remained on the lake following a chilly April and a record-breaking snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow across much of Minnesota.

Organizers were prepared to move the event to a smaller lake nearby. But with the recent warm-up, the original plans for May 12 on back on track.