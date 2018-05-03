MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Howard Lake man is facing charges for a shooting early Tuesday morning that damaged two school buses and nearly killed a man.

Joshua Thomas Moist, 34, is charged with one count of attempted murder, once count of using dangerous weapons in a drive-by shooting and one count second degree assault.

Police say it happened at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was filling up his car at a gas station, when he noticed a silver sedan with a broken headlight nearby. When he left the gas station, the victim says the car followed behind him.

Later, the victim was driving on County Line Road when he pulled into the parking lot of the Stahlke Bus Service garage to turn around. He said the silver sedan drove past him and someone inside shot at his car several times, hitting it and shattering a window. Police say some of the broken glass cut his face.

According to the criminal complaint, police used surveillance footage from a nearby Coborn’s to identify the car and found its license plate. They found Moist was the registered owner of the silver sedan.

Police then began surveillance of Moist’s home, and the homes of close relatives. They spotted him getting into a car outside his grandmother’s home in Howard Lake, where they took him into custody. Police recovered a 9mm handgun from that car — the same caliber weapon used in the shooting.

Moist’s grandmother told police he showed her the gun, and said he “had figured out who killed his cousin,” and that he would “take care of it.” According to the criminal complaint, Moist’s cousin died of a gun overdose last summer.

Moist told investigators a friend had used his car, but police don’t believe that claim to be credible.