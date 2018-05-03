MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Red Lake teen faces a federal murder charge.

The United States Attorney’s office says Michael Wayne Whitefeather, 18, admitted to shooting a man in the head with a shotgun on the Red Lake Indian Reservation on April 28, 2018.

Investigators found the victim’s body on a trail near the intersection of Pike Creek and Highway 1. Three empty yellow shotgun shells were found near the victim.

Witnesses also heard gunshots from that area in the early morning of April 28.

Whitefeather was arrested on May 2, and later told investigators he owned a pump-action shotgun and the shells, and then confessed to the killing.

He faces one count of second-degree murder. The name of the victim has not been released.