MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new map using US Census Bureau data has been released showing the biggest export from each state in 2017.

A lot of it is not surprising. For example, Texas has petroleum oil, Iowa has corn and Maine has lobsters.

How about Minnesota? Well, according to the data, it’s needles, with $798 million in export value.

However, it’s not as odd when you look at what the needles are used for: medicine. It makes sense in a state known for its medical tech industry (with companies like Medtronic) and world-renowned hospitals (like Mayo Clinic).

Check out the map, from the website HowMuch.net, below.

mn export map Minnesota’s Biggest Export? Needles, According To New Data

(credit: howmuch.net)

According to HowMuch, the biggest takeaway from the map is building and manufacturing airplanes for the global market is very important in 17 states – totaling just under $100 billion in exports.

