MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new map using US Census Bureau data has been released showing the biggest export from each state in 2017.

A lot of it is not surprising. For example, Texas has petroleum oil, Iowa has corn and Maine has lobsters.

How about Minnesota? Well, according to the data, it’s needles, with $798 million in export value.

However, it’s not as odd when you look at what the needles are used for: medicine. It makes sense in a state known for its medical tech industry (with companies like Medtronic) and world-renowned hospitals (like Mayo Clinic).

Check out the map, from the website HowMuch.net, below.

According to HowMuch, the biggest takeaway from the map is building and manufacturing airplanes for the global market is very important in 17 states – totaling just under $100 billion in exports.