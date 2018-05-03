MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mayo Clinic says the water is now safe at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

That’s after they’d been warning people against drinking it for the past several days. The problem started on Monday.

Initial tests show sediment caused the water to have a dark color. They say it came from filtering material in the hospital’s well.

Because of the concern, St. Marys handed out nearly 90-thousand bottles of water to staff, patients and their families. Another 2,800 bottled gallons were used for cooking. Those needing to shower, were instead given disposable wash cloths.

Jon Mundt of Owatonna told us the water in the toilet he tried to use, was black.

“I just flushed it immediately ,and the clean water that was coming in was still black,” he said. “So I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t good.'”

Late Wednesday, officials deemed the water safe, saying test results found no bacterial contamination or heavy metals. Workers are still testing and flushing the water in a few more buildings on the St. Marys campus, and expect those results later today.

There are no reports of anyone getting sick because of the water.