MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a busy weekend in the Twin Cities. There are a ton of events to celebrate the Kentucky Derby, Cinco de Mayo and May Day. WCCO This Morning highlighted a couple of them if you are Working for the Weekend.

Canterbury Park Opens

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby this weekend by watching live horse racing in Shakopee. Canterbury Park officially opens for the season Friday. Last year, a crowd of more than 20,000 attended the races on the first Saturday in May.

Festival Of Nations

Festival of Nations returns to Saint Paul RiverCentre. Celebrate an array of cultures through exhibits, music and dance, and food. The Festival of Nations takes place Thursday through Sunday.

Cinco De Mayo In St. Paul

Saturday is Cinco De Mayo and that means a big celebration in St. Paul’s West Side. Head to Cesar Chavez street in St. Paul for a day filled with cultural entertainment, excitement and exploring all the Westside has to offer.

May Day Parade

Finally, how about a parade in Minneapolis’ PowderHorn Park? The May Day Parade is a time to celebrate the warm weather with hand-built puppets and masks (some over 10 feet tall), music, dancing and performance in the street. The parade is Sunday at noon beginning at the corner of 25th St. E. and Bloomington Ave. S. and ends with a festival at the park.