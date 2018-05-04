Filed Under:Georgina Kellum, Little Earth, Little Earth of United Tribes, Local TV, Rico King

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting in Minneapolis that left six people injured.

Rico King, 21, is charged with five counts of second degree assault and one felony riot count, while Georgina Kellum, 35, is charged with aiding an offender.

georgina kellum and rico king 2 Charged In Little Earth Shooting That Injured 6

Georgina Kellum and Rico King (credit: Hennepin County)

The shooting happened Wednesday night near the Little Earth of United Tribes community. Multiple people, including a 46-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, were shot. All of the victims were hospitalized. According to the criminal complaint, two of the victims are still in critical condition.

The complaint states officers responded to Little Earth around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, where they found “a chaotic scene of over 50 people,” including the six injured.

Police identified three assailants using surveillance video; King, a 14-year-old and an unidentified third person.

King and the teenager are seen firing their weapons on video, but the third gunman was unable to get his gun out from under his clothing, according to the complaint.

Kellum recovered the 14-year-old’s gun after the shooting. Authorities found the gun on her while booking her into jail. Prior to her booking, she told investigators she did not have a gun or know about one.

King and Kellum are both in custody and scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

