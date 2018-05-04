ROCHESTER, MN (Patch) — America’s best employer for 2018 is a company that employs thousands of Americans but is headquartered in France, according to Forbes’ annual rankings of the best employers in the country.

The Minnesota companies that made the list:

Mayo Clinic (No. 14) General Mills (No. 51) 3M (No. 125) University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (No. 135) Land O’Lakes (No. 143) Medtronic (No. 222) Xcel Energy (No. 271) Cargill (No. 303) State of Minnesota (No. 318) Polaris Industries (No. 453) Carlson (No. 497)

