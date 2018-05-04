Comments
(credit: CBS)
ROCHESTER, MN (Patch) — America’s best employer for 2018 is a company that employs thousands of Americans but is headquartered in France, according to Forbes’ annual rankings of the best employers in the country.
The Minnesota companies that made the list:
- Mayo Clinic (No. 14)
- General Mills (No. 51)
- 3M (No. 125)
- University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (No. 135)
- Land O’Lakes (No. 143)
- Medtronic (No. 222)
- Xcel Energy (No. 271)
- Cargill (No. 303)
- State of Minnesota (No. 318)
- Polaris Industries (No. 453)
- Carlson (No. 497)
