ROCHESTER, MN (Patch) — America’s best employer for 2018 is a company that employs thousands of Americans but is headquartered in France, according to Forbes’ annual rankings of the best employers in the country.

The Minnesota companies that made the list:

  1. Mayo Clinic (No. 14)
  2. General Mills (No. 51)
  3. 3M (No. 125)
  4. University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (No. 135)
  5. Land O’Lakes (No. 143)
  6. Medtronic (No. 222)
  7. Xcel Energy (No. 271)
  8. Cargill (No. 303)
  9. State of Minnesota (No. 318)
  10. Polaris Industries (No. 453)
  11. Carlson (No. 497)

