MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are looking for two suspects after a bank robbery in Brooklyn Center late Friday morning.

Police responded to the Bremer Bank on the 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard at about 11:30 a.m. Authorities say two black males entered the bank, and at least one of them displayed a gun.

The suspects left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspects left in a black SUV with an unknown license plate. No bank employees were injured in the incident.

Authorities say no arrests have been made. The first suspect is described as a black male about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing all black, and a black mask. The second suspect is described as a black male about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a skinny build. He was wearing all black with a white mask.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Brooklyn Center police.