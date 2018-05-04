Filed Under:Chisago County, Chisago Lakes, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Multiple people were taken into custody Friday morning after a robbery in Chisago Lakes turned into a standoff with police.

According to the Lakes Area Police Department, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 7:30 a.m. about a robbery in Chisago Lakes Township. The caller said two people confronted them with a shotgun before driving away.

Based on the caller’s information, police tracked the suspect vehicle to an apartment building in Chisago City. An officer took a 27-year-old man into custody at the scene before requesting backup.

Several agencies responded and evacuated the apartments surrounding the suspect’s. Authorities talked one suspect, a 26-year-old man, out of the apartment, but two more remained inside.

SWAT team members removed the last two people from the apartment. One suspect – a 31-year-old woman – had multiple warrants out for her arrest.

Police said the original robbery is under investigation, but they are not seeking additional suspects and there is no danger to the public.

