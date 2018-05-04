MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota DNR is reminding citizens that a Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of the state by the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, the warning means that the area is experience critical weather conditions ideal for wildfire.

The affected counties include: Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Dakota, Douglas, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac qui Parle, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Nicollet, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Roseau, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, St Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Washington, Wilkin, Wright, Yellow Medicine.

The DNR says people should not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect – and to check any burning done recently to make sure it’s out.

“Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions,” the DNR said.

