MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx are some of the most accomplished athletes in our state. Friday, they added a few new, younger faces to their roster.

Ten-year-old Maisy has had 40 surgeries since she was born, and can’t play in a basketball league because of her pacemaker. But today she gets her time on the court.

“For her just being normal, just having a normal day, that means she gets to have fun with adult women, she really looks up to players like this,” Maisy’s mom Julie Martindale said.

Maisy and four other children are signed to a one day contract with the Minnesota Lynx for their “Dream Team.” The day, in its third year, pairs up deserving children with Lynx players.

“The experience that these kids have, it’s going to be life-lasting for them,” coach Cheryl Reeve said.

Four-foot Maisy with 6-foot-5 Sylvia Fowles.

“They come in here with a lot of energy. They really take advantage of their draft day and their contract because they show us up every time,” Fowles said.

Fourteen-year-old Timothy shot hoops with Seimone Augustus.

The kids and teens were nominated from local nonprofits that work with low income students or youth with health issues.

“They’ve all been through a lot and they’re here today standing strong, so continue to keep your faith and believing in yourself and keep moving forward,” Seimone Augustus said.

For the one-day contract, the kids get their time practicing on the court and will also share a meal with the Lynx. For mom on the sidelines, it’s a chance to see their child do something only imagined in their dreams.

“There are no words because it’s so wonderful to see,” Martindale said.

The five kids that were signed to the Dream Team each had to explain why they are passionate about basketball for the selection process. They also had to draw a picture of their favorite Lynx memory.

The five Dream Team kids will be honored when the Lynx take on the the Dallas Wings on May 23.