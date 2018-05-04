MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board say they’re finding evidence of winter fish kill on several city lakes.

City officials say winter fish kill is a normal, natural occurrence in the state’s lakes. They’re monitoring and cleaning up fish at several city lakes as necessary. Park board officials say winter fish kills are common in the Twin Cities metro, especially in Minneapolis since most lakes have walking paths that attract millions of people every year.

Park board officials say they have evidence of winter fish kill at Diamond Lake. It’s also impacting Grass Lake, Lake Hiawatha, Lake of the Isles, Loring Pond and Powderhorn Lake.

Winter kill happens in shallow lakes when ice and snow don’t allow sun to reach aquatic plants. It reduces oxygen in the water and causes fish to die. Different fish species have different tolerances for low oxygen levels in the water.

If you see any fish kill, contact the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board at (612) 230-6400.