EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s the next NFL annual. The week after the NFL Draft, you get to see what it was you drafted.

And if the free agents you signed match up. That’s what the Minnesota Vikings started on Friday: First-year players in a first-year facility in Eagan, something they used to entice undrafted players that they liked.

The focal point is always the first-round pick. In this case, Mike Hughes out of Central Florida. He started his Viking journey, a time to figure out the NFL.

“Just to be myself. Learn as much as I can, be down with things. This is a business trip for me,” Hughes said. “So I’ve just been down here trying to learn as much as I can, learning where I can better with the vets. I’m already kind of a step ahead or on the same page as they are. It’s all about just getting comfortable.”