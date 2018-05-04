BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has its first documented case of E. coli associated with a national food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

The Health Department says another possible case in the state is being investigated.

Federal health officials have said there are reports of more than 120 people getting sick in more than two dozen states. At least 52 people have been hospitalized, including 14 with kidney failure. The first death was reported earlier this week, in California.

Health officials have tied the E. coli outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona, which provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S. during the winter.

North Dakota Health Department epidemiologist Laura Cronquist says it’s not known if contaminated lettuce is still in the supply chain, so consumers should remain cautious.

