MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings have signed another member of their 2018 draft class.

The team announced Friday the signing of tackle Brian O’Neill, whom they drafted in the second round with the 62nd overall pick.

O’Neill played both right and left tackle at Pittsburgh.

The team has now signed five of its eight draft picks. First round cornerback Mike Hughes, third round defensive end Jalyn Holmes and fifth round tight end Tyler Conklin are still unsigned.