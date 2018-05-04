Title: Web Producer (Part Time)

Department: New Media

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Aggressively manage and publish updated news stories, video and slideshows, concentrating on developing stories and breaking news.

Stay on top of industry trends to innovate and grow audiences on WCCO’s various platforms.

Monitor daily news continuously, using wires and other news sources to write content for WCCO.com.

Generate story ideas and digital elements that complement and enhance news on WCCO-TV.

Track web traffic for research and content purposes.

Manage school closing and weather alert systems on the Internet and on the air.

Engage and share WCCO’s messages in the social media space, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications, English or other related field.

Experience working on a media website or within a media organization.

Candidate must be results-oriented, innovative and must demonstrate leadership and teamwork.

Must have strong organizational and communication skills and be well-versed in AP Style.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Basic understanding of HTML and other computer programming languages preferred.

Experience with non-linear editing platforms preferred.

History of working in a fast-paced media environment.

Familiar with social media best practices.

